FLO Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1836 -- Pictured: Musical guest Flo performs on Thursday, April 20, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features an appearance by FLO.
The BRIT Award-winning group, which recently released the single “Fly Girl,” delivers a musical performance on the broadcast.
Said musical performance closes an episode that also features Ray Romano and Zoe Lister Jones. Both appear for interviews and a game of Pictionary.
Filmed in advance, the episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The FLO performance should start at around 12:25AM.
First-look photos from the taping follow:
flojimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…