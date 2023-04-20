in TV News

FLO Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

The girl group takes the stage on Thursday’s “Fallon” episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1836 -- Pictured: Musical guest Flo performs on Thursday, April 20, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features an appearance by FLO.

The BRIT Award-winning group, which recently released the single “Fly Girl,” delivers a musical performance on the broadcast.

Said musical performance closes an episode that also features Ray Romano and Zoe Lister Jones. Both appear for interviews and a game of Pictionary.

Filmed in advance, the episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The FLO performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos from the taping follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1836 — Pictured: Musical guest Flo performs on Thursday, April 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1836 — Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon with musical guest Flo during Goodnights on Thursday, April 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1836 — Pictured: Musical guest Flo performs on Thursday, April 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1836 — Pictured: Musical guest Flo performs on Thursday, April 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1836 — Pictured: Musical guest Flo performs on Thursday, April 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1836 — Pictured: Musical guest Flo performs on Thursday, April 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1836 — Pictured: (l-r) Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, actress Zoe Lister-Jones, comedian Ray Romano, and host Jimmy Fallon during Pictionary on Thursday, April 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1836 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Zoe Lister-Jones during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, April 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1836 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Ray Romano during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, April 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

