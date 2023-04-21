in TV News

Madison Beer Also Scheduled For April 26 “Drew Barrymore Show” Episode

The focus will be “The Half Of It.”

Madison Beer hypes "The Half Of It" in April 2023 Instagram post (via @madisonbeer)

In addition to the April 24 “Good Morning America,” the promotional tour for Madison Beer’s book “The Half Of It” will include a stop at “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

According to official listings, Beer will appear on the April 26 edition of “Drew.”

That day’s episode will also feature a chat with Rainn Wilson, as well as a game of “Two Drewths and a Lie” with Brooke Shields and Ali Wentworth (featuring a cameo by Mariska Hargitay).

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

April 24 – Michelle Obama
April 25 – Helen Mirren, Pilar Valdes
April 26 – Rainn Wilson, Madison Beer, Brooke Shields, Ali Wentworth, Mariska Hargitay
April 27 – Danny Seo, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Pilar Valdes

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

