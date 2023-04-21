Madison Beer Also Scheduled For April 26 “Drew Barrymore Show” Episode

In addition to the April 24 “Good Morning America,” the promotional tour for Madison Beer’s book “The Half Of It” will include a stop at “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

According to official listings, Beer will appear on the April 26 edition of “Drew.”

That day’s episode will also feature a chat with Rainn Wilson, as well as a game of “Two Drewths and a Lie” with Brooke Shields and Ali Wentworth (featuring a cameo by Mariska Hargitay).

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

April 24 – Michelle Obama

April 25 – Helen Mirren, Pilar Valdes

April 26 – Rainn Wilson, Madison Beer, Brooke Shields, Ali Wentworth, Mariska Hargitay

April 27 – Danny Seo, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Pilar Valdes