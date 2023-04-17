Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” received another strong showing of support at hot adult contemporary radio, again earning the format’s most added distinction.

“Waffle House” tops this week’s Hot AC add board with pickups from another 32 Mediabase-monitored stations.

Each added by 28 stations, Kelly Clarkson’s “mine” and Post Malone’s “Chemical” tie for second. Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded” takes fourth on the Mediabase Hot AC add board with 21 adds, while an add count of 15 slots Lewis Capaldi’s “Wish You The Best” in fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” (11 adds, 6th-most), Hozier’s “Eat Your Young” (10 adds, 7th-most, tie), Meghan Trainor’s “Mother” (10 adds, 7th-most, tie), Matchbox Twenty’s “Wild Dogs” (7 adds, 9th-most), Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” (5 adds, 10th-most), Nickelback’s “Those Days” (5 adds, 10th-most), and Charlie Puth’s “That’s Not How This Works (featuring Dan + Shay)” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie).