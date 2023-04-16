Toosii’s “Favorite Song” Enters Top 25 At Pop Radio; Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House,” Post Malone’s “Chemical” Top 30

Toosii’s “Favorite Song” continues its climb on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, officially earning a Top 25 position.
Up two places, the single grabs #24 on the latest listing.
“Favorite Song” received 2,548 spins during the April 9-15 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 824.
— As “Favorite Song” makes the Top 25, Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” and Post Malone’s “Chemical” earn Top 30 rankings.
Played 1,969 times during the tracking period (+1,537), “Waffle House” jumps thirteen spots to #27.
Despite not arriving until late in the week, “Chemical” starts at #30 with 1,598 spins.
