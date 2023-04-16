Kay Adams Appears For Interview On April 18 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J129 -- Pictured: Kay Adams -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
As previously reported, Tuesday’s stacked edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features Melissa Barrera, Henry Winkler, and Brian Hart Hoffman.
It also features a visit from sports broadcaster Kay Adams.
Adams takes part in an interview on the airing, adding to a compelling episode that additionally features a performance by Jackson Dean and a Kelly-Oke cover of “Mine.”
Filmed in advance, the episode will air Tuesday afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market.
Ahead of the episode, enjoy photos from the recent taping.
