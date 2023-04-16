in Music News

NF’s “HAPPY,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

“HAPPY” and “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” debut on the pop chart.

NF - Hope cover | NF Real Music/Virgin

In addition to Post Malone’s #30-ranking “Chemical,” this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new arrivals from NF and David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray.

NF hits pop radio’s Top 40 with his new single “HAPPY.” Below last week’s chart at #43, “HAPPY” joins this week’s Top 40 at #33.

The single garnered 1,081 spins during the April 9-15 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 695.

Up nineteen places, David Guetta, Anne-Marie, and Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” makes its Top 40 bow at #38. The collaboration received 696 spins, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 606.

