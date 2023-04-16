in Music News

PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

The hit single continues its climb at the pop format.

Ice Spice and PinkPantheress - boy's a liar Pt. 2 video screenshot | WMG

As it moves into the Top 5 at rhythmic radio, PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar”* reaches a new milestone at the pop format. The song officially secures a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Boy’s a liar” earns #10 on this week’s pop listing. The song received ~9,278 spins during the April 9-15 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 890.

“Boy’s a liar” represents the only new addition to this week’s Top 10.

*Editor’s Note: The Mediabase chart only officially credits PinkPantheress, but many stations are indeed playing the “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” version that includes Ice Spice. As such, Headline Planet includes both artists in any stories about the song.

