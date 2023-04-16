Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock And A Hard Place” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Mediabase Country Radio Chart

Bailey Zimmerman’s hit single “Rock and a Hard Place” remains atop the Mediabase country radio singles chart.
The song celebrates a second week atop the listing, again registering as the leader in Mediabase chart points and the Mediabase panel’s most played and heard song.
“Rock and a Hard Place” received ~9,298 spins (-100) and ~41.8 million audience impressions during the April 9-15 tracking period. Both dominantly rank as the week’s best.
Parker McCollum’s “Handle on You” holds at #2, as Dierks Bentley’s “Gold” rises to #3. HARDY’s “wait in the truck (featuring Lainey Wilson)” (#4) and Corey Kent’s “Wild As Her” (#5) also hold steady this week.
