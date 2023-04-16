in Hot On Social

Iulia Valentina Wears Killer Green Dress, Looks Phenomenal In New Instagram Pictures

The post is scoring great engagement numbers.

Iulia Valentina via Instagram (@iuliavo)

She may not be posting from Coachella, but popular influencer-model Iulia Valentina is still making waves on Instagram.

Iulia’s Saturday post has posted impressive engagement numbers — particularly on the comment front — and it is easy to see why.

Consisting of a posed shot and two mirror selfies, the gallery post finds Iulia rocking a very form-fitting green dress. Notably, she looks fantastic in each picture.

Looking great and generating big engagement is, of course, nothing new for the creator. Her follower count is right around 2 million, and numerous swim, formal, and casual wear galleries have garnered particularly strong attention.

The new post and some other recent standouts follow.

Written by Headline Planet Content Team

Long a leading source for television and music news, Headline Planet also spotlights up-and-coming social influencers (as well as some standout content from established superstars) in its "Hot On Social" series.

