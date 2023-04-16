Miranda Kerr Rocks Stunning Black Dress, Looks Incredible At Breakthrough Prize Ceremony (Special Look)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Miranda Kerr arrives at the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)
Science went Hollywood Saturday night, as the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony took place with a crowd of numerous celebrities and entertainment industry notables.
Featuring names like Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, Robert Downey, Jr, Chris Pine, John Legend, and more, the event epitomized the notion of star-studded.
It also featured plenty of glamour, with many making waves with their red carpet looks. Miranda Kerr fared particularly well in that regard, wowing in a black dress at the ceremony.
The YouTube stream of the event will air next weekend. Photos from Kerr’s red carpet walk follow:
