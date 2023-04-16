in Culture News

Miranda Kerr Rocks Stunning Black Dress, Looks Incredible At Breakthrough Prize Ceremony (Special Look)

The supermodel looked magnificent at the Hollywood-based ceremony.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Miranda Kerr arrives at the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Science went Hollywood Saturday night, as the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony took place with a crowd of numerous celebrities and entertainment industry notables.

Featuring names like Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, Robert Downey, Jr, Chris Pine, John Legend, and more, the event epitomized the notion of star-studded.

It also featured plenty of glamour, with many making waves with their red carpet looks. Miranda Kerr fared particularly well in that regard, wowing in a black dress at the ceremony.

The YouTube stream of the event will air next weekend. Photos from Kerr’s red carpet walk follow:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Miranda Kerr arrives at the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: (L-R) Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr arrive at the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Miranda Kerr arrives at the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: (L-R) Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr arrive at the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Miranda Kerr arrives at the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Miranda Kerr arrives at the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

