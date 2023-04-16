Coi Leray’s “Players” Returns To #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Earning 5th Week On Top

After dropping to #2 on last week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, Coi Leray’s “Players” returns to #1 this week.
Played ~5,441 times during the April 9-15 tracking period, the multi-format hit enjoys a fifth total week as rhythmic’s #1 song. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 141 but still thrusts “Players” into the pinnacle position.
Drake & 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U,” last week’s leader, falls to #2.
SZA’s “Kill Bill” holds at #3, as Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” stays at #4. Up three places, PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar” earns a new peak of #5 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart.
