Nikki and Brie Bella Chat, Play Double Trouble On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

The Bellas on 4/13/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
WWE Hall of Famers, entertainment personalities, and Bonita Bonita wine founders Nikki and Brie Bella appear on Thursday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
The women reminisce about their life as neighbors, while also discussing how they’ve used being twins to switch places.
In addition to the traditional interview, they take part in a game of “Double Trouble.”
Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” also features a visit from DB Woodside.
The episode will air later Thursday; check local listings for the start time in your market. Photos from the Bellas’ appearance follow.
The Bellas on 4/13/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
The Bellas on 4/13/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
The Bellas on 4/13/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
The Bellas on 4/13/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
The Bellas on 4/13/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
The Bellas on 4/13/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
The Bellas on 4/13/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
brie bella nikki bella the bella twins the Jennifer Hudson show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
I have just received my 3rd payment order and $31,000 that I have built up on my laptop in a month through an online agent. This job is good and his regular salary is much better than my normal job. Work now and start making money online yourself.
.
.
Apply Now Here———————->>> https://Smartpay10.blogspot.Com
Loading…