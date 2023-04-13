Nikki and Brie Bella Chat, Play Double Trouble On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

WWE Hall of Famers, entertainment personalities, and Bonita Bonita wine founders Nikki and Brie Bella appear on Thursday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The women reminisce about their life as neighbors, while also discussing how they’ve used being twins to switch places.

In addition to the traditional interview, they take part in a game of “Double Trouble.”

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” also features a visit from DB Woodside.

The episode will air later Thursday; check local listings for the start time in your market. Photos from the Bellas’ appearance follow.