ABC Shares Key Art For “Jeopardy Masters” Tournament, Premiering May 8

Earlier this year, ABC announced a “Jeopardy Masters” tournament featuring six of the show’s all-time great contestants. Recently, the network revealed a May 8 premiere date for the series, which will run for three weeks and conclude on May 24.

Wednesday, ABC shared key art for the upcoming series.

The art features host Ken Jennings and each of the six contestants — Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey and James Holzhauer.

Running for an hour, each episode will feature two games.

Holzhauer, who repeatedly broke records during his run, won the 2019 Tournament of Champions and placed second to Jennings in the Jeopardy “Greatest of all Time” tournament. The other five contestants competed during the most recent Tournament of Champions, with Schneider beating He and Buttrey in the finals.

Like Schneider and Holzhauer, Amodio and Roach enjoyed lengthy, “Superchampion” runs during regular Jeopardy play.