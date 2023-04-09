Melanie Martinez’s “Portals” Wins US Album Sales Race, Morgan Wallen Earns 5th Week At #1 Overall

Melanie Martinez’s “Portals” convincingly wins this week’s US album sales race, while Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” stays in first place for overall US activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new Melanie Martinez album sold 80.1K US copies during the March 31-April 6 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album debuted with 121.3K total US units.

The sales figure ranks as the week’s best, while the consumption sum earns “Portals” second place. “One Thing At A Time” claims #1 overall with 173.6K units; it is celebrating a fifth week at #1.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits, but the outcome should be the same: a #1 Top Album Sales debut for “Portals,” and another week at #1 on the Billboard 200 for “One Thing At A Time.”