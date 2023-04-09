in Music News

Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

The revived hit officially reaches the Top 10.

Lady Gaga - TikTok dance screenshot

After several weeks of knocking on the door, Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” officially enters the Top 10 at pop radio.

Up one place, “Bloody Mary” earns #10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song received ~8,560 spins during the April 2-8 tracking period, a count that bests the prior week’s mark by 245. “Bloody Mary” represents the week’s only new addition to the Top 10.

First released as part of 2011 album “Born This Way,” the single received a revival late last year in conjunction with the success of Netflix’s series “Wednesday.” Fans began using “Bloody Mary” in their TikTok recreations of the show’s buzzy dance scene, leading to a surge of interest in the eleven-year-old song.

The success eventually prompted a renewed radio push, one which has officially resulted in a Top 10 pop position.

“Bloody Mary” follows the title track, “The Edge of Glory,” and “You and I” as the fourth “Born This Way” single to reach pop radio’s Top 10.

bloody maryLady Gaga

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

