Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Enjoys 7th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Although it cedes its throne at pop radio, Miley Cyrus’ megahit “Flowers” remains the #1 song at hot adult contemporary. The smash enjoys a seventh consecutive week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Flowers” received ~6,634 spins during the April 2-8 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 85, while keeping “Flowers” dominantly ahead of the competition. No other song even received 5,000 Hot AC spins this week.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” the recipient of ~4,896 spins (+29), stays at #2.

Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” rises two spots to #3, while Swift’s other single “Lavender Haze” stays at #4. Down two places, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” settles for #5.