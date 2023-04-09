in Music News

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Enjoys 7th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Flowers” stays atop the Hot AC chart.

Miley Cyrus - Flowers video screenshot | Columbia

Although it cedes its throne at pop radio, Miley Cyrus’ megahit “Flowers” remains the #1 song at hot adult contemporary. The smash enjoys a seventh consecutive week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Flowers” received ~6,634 spins during the April 2-8 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 85, while keeping “Flowers” dominantly ahead of the competition. No other song even received 5,000 Hot AC spins this week.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” the recipient of ~4,896 spins (+29), stays at #2.

Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” rises two spots to #3, while Swift’s other single “Lavender Haze” stays at #4. Down two places, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” settles for #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

