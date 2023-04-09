Lola Brooke & Billy B’s “Don’t Play With It” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

Urban radio gets a new #1 this week, as Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It (featuring Billy B)” rises to #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Don’t Play With It” seizes the throne from Coi Leray’s “Players.”

The Lola Brooke-Billy B collaboration received ~6,018 spins during the April 2-8 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 727.

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” stays at #2 this week, while SZA’s “Kill Bill” rises two spots to #3. The aforementioned “Players” settles for #4, and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” drops two levels to #5.