Blondshell Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1829 -- Pictured: Musical guest Blondshell performs on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Ahead of this Friday’s album release, Blondshell plays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The buzzy act performs eagerly anticipated song “Salad” on Tuesday’s edition of the late-night talk show.
The performance closes an episode that also features Keegan Michael-Key and Sir Richard Branson. Both appear for interviews; Key also participates in a “Fast Talkers” segment.
Filmed earlier, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Blondshell performance should start at around 12:25AM ET.
First-look photos follow:
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
