Blondshell Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Blondshell takes the stage on Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1829 -- Pictured: Musical guest Blondshell performs on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Ahead of this Friday’s album release, Blondshell plays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The buzzy act performs eagerly anticipated song “Salad” on Tuesday’s edition of the late-night talk show.

The performance closes an episode that also features Keegan Michael-Key and Sir Richard Branson. Both appear for interviews; Key also participates in a “Fast Talkers” segment.

Filmed earlier, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Blondshell performance should start at around 12:25AM ET.

First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1829 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Keegan-Michael Key and host Jimmy Fallon during “Fast Talkers” on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1829 — Pictured: (l-r) Entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

