SZA’s “Kill Bill” Leading Race For #1 On Pop Radio Chart

SZA’s massive hit is trending toward #1 on this week’s pop chart.

SZA - Kill Bill video screenshot | RCA

SZA’s “Kill Bill” may be headed for #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The song received 5,122 spins during the first two days of the April 2-8 tracking period. Up 4% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Kill Bill” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Because “Kill Bill” only holds a small lead over Miley Cyrus’ building #2 “Flowers” and because the week is still young, it is too soon to absolutely guarantee a #1 finish for the SZA song. The odds do look very good, however, given its clear momentum advantage.

Whereas “Kill Bill” is up in week-over-week spins, “Flowers” is down. Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s building #3 “Creepin'” is slightly up, but it is not rising fast enough to look like a threat to “Kill Bill.”

Should “Kill Bill” close the week at #1, it would follow the Doja Cat collaboration “Kiss Me More” as SZA’s second #1 at the pop format.

