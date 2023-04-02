Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Secures 7th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 6th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Chart

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” impressively retains its #1 position on this week’s Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary charts. The song is celebrating a seventh week as the former format’s #1 song, while enjoying a sixth week reigning over the latter.

— “Flowers” received ~18,203 pop spins during the March 26-April 1 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 244 but keeping the song atop the chart.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” stays at #2, while Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” stays at #3. The Weeknd’s own “Die For You” stays at #4 on the pop chart, while Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” rises a spot to #5.

— “Flowers” meanwhile earned ~6,576 hot adult contemporary spins during the tracking period (-79).

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” stays at #2, while David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” keeps its #3 ranking at the Hot AC format.

Swift’s “Lavender Haze” (#4) and Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” (#5) also hold steady.