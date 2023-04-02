Miguel’s “Sure Thing,” Coi Leray’s “Players” Officially Enter Top 10 At Pop Radio

Miguel’s “Sure Thing” and Coi Leray’s “Players” continue their impressive climbs up the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Both songs officially secure Top 10 rankings on this week’s listing.
Up five places, “Sure Thing” earns #8 on this week’s chart. The revived hit received ~9,089 spins during the March 26-April 1 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,823.
As it retains its #1 positions at the rhythmic and urban formats, “Players” enjoys a one-place lift to #10 on the Mediabase pop chart. “Players” received ~8,679 spins during the official tracking period (+604).
