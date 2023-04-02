Courtney Antalek Rocks White Dress, Looks Gorgeous In New Instagram Pictures; Again Scores Strong Engagement

In today’s social media landscape, there is no guarantee that success on one platform will transfer to another. Plenty of creators fare well on TikTok but achieve modest Instagram engagement — and vice versa.

Standout influencers, however, witness strong engagement across the board.

Courtney Antalek is increasingly falling into that camp. Although her TikTok following of 1.3 million presently dwarfs her Instagram fandom of 114K, she routinely achieves strong “like” numbers and highly flattering comments on the latter platform. Her Sunday post continues that trend.

The gallery finds Courtney looking beautiful in a stunning, high-slit white dress; one shot includes fellow influencers Alix Earle and Gabrielle Opromolla. The post surpassed 11K likes just a few hours after posting, with numerous fans and creators sharing praise in the comments.

An embed of the new post appears below, as do other standouts from a social star you absolutely should be following.