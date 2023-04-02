Linkin Park’s “Lost” Celebrates 4th Week As #1 Song At Alternative, Active Rock Radio Formats

Linkin Park’s “Lost” stays in the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase alternative and active rock radio charts. The 20th anniversary “Meteora” single is celebrating a fourth week in the pinnacle position at both formats.

— “Lost” garnered ~3,016 alternative spins during the March 26-April 1 tracking period. Though down 56 plays from last week’s mark, the count keeps “Lost” ahead of the competition.

Fall Out Boy’s “Love From The Other Side” stays at #2 on the chart, as Gorillaz’s “New Gold (featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)” rises three spots to #3.

The Revivalists’ “Kid” rises three levels to #4, and White Reaper’s “Pages” stays at #5.

— On the active rock front, “Lost” keeps #1 with ~2,174 spins (-6).

Shinedown’s “Dead Don’t Die” holds at #2, and HARDY’s “JACK” remains in the #3 spot. Pop Evil’s “Paranoid (Crash and Burn)” rises one spot to #4, and Papa Roach’s “Cut The Line” ascends one level to #5.