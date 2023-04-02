Illenium & Nina Nesbitt’s “Luv Me A Little” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

Illenium’s “Luv Me A Little (featuring Nina Nesbitt)” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Luv Me A Little” earns #1 on the strength of its ~490 tracking period spins. Amassed during the official March 26-April 1 tracking period, the count tops last week’s mark by a massive 104 plays.

Frank Walker & Ella Henderson’s “I Go Dancing” rises two spots to #2, while Cash Cash’s “Anyway (featuring RuthAnne)” drops two levels to #3.

Snakehips, Bia & Lucky Daye’s “Solitude” drops one level to #4, and Icona Pop & Galantis’ “I Want You” ascends a whopping eight spots to #5.