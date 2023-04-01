“Yellowjackets” Star Sophie Thatcher Attends Sun Valley Film Festival For Q&A, Key Events (Special Look)

As season two of “Yellowjackets” continues, star Sophie Thatcher supported the show with a noteworthy appearance at the Sun Valley Film Festival.

Those in attendance received a screening of the new season’s second episode. As part of the screening, Thatcher fielded questions from Darrien Gipson.

During her time at the festival in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thatcher also made appearances at the Founders Dinner and Pioneer Party.

Following her time at the event, publicity for the event released photos chronicling Thatcher’s involvement in the event. That collection of photos follows: