Coi Leray’s “Players” Earns 4th Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song, 2nd Week Atop Urban Chart

“Players” remains #1 at two key radio formats.

Coi Leray - March 2023 Instagram selfie (via @coileray)

The hit that is Coi Leray’s “Players” remains strong at radio, extending its reign atop the Mediabase rhythmic and urban charts.

“Players” celebrates a fourth week atop the rhythmic listing, while notching a second week as urban radio’s #1 song.

— “Players” received ~5,920 rhythmic spins during the March 26-April 1 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week loss of 409 but keeps the song at #1.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” stays at #2, as Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” remains at #3 on the rhythmic chart.

Drake & 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” (#4) and RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” (#5) also hold steady at rhythmic.

— “Players” meanwhile received ~6,242 urban radio spins during the tracking week (-458).

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” holds at #2, and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” stays at #3. Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It (featuring Billy B)” rises two spots to #4 on the urban listing, and “Kill Bill” ascends three levels to #3.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

