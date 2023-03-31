in TV News

“Ted Lasso” Star Phil Dunster Appears On April 6 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

Phil Dunster chats with Kelly on the episode.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J141 -- Pictured: Phil Dunster -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

“Ted Lasso” star Phil Dunster appears on an upcoming edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt on the Emmy-winning comedy, chats with Kelly on the April 6 edition of the syndicated talk show.

The episode additionally features a chat with Ana Gasteyer, a segment spotlighting a couple building a community kitchen, a performance by Devon Gilfillian, and a “Kelly-Oke” rendition of “Best Of My Love.”

The broadcast will air on the afternoon of April 6; check local listings for scheduling details in your market. For now, enjoy photos from the recent taping.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J141 — Pictured: (l-r) Ana Gasteyer, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J141 — Pictured: Phil Dunster — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J141 — Pictured: Phil Dunster — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Phil dunsterTed Lassothe kelly clarkson show

