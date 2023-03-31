“Ted Lasso” Star Phil Dunster Appears On April 6 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J141 -- Pictured: Phil Dunster -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
“Ted Lasso” star Phil Dunster appears on an upcoming edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt on the Emmy-winning comedy, chats with Kelly on the April 6 edition of the syndicated talk show.
The episode additionally features a chat with Ana Gasteyer, a segment spotlighting a couple building a community kitchen, a performance by Devon Gilfillian, and a “Kelly-Oke” rendition of “Best Of My Love.”
The broadcast will air on the afternoon of April 6; check local listings for scheduling details in your market. For now, enjoy photos from the recent taping.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
WORK FROM HOME
Mike, great work. I applaud your efforts enormously because I currently make more than $36,000 per month from just one straightforward online business! You can begin creating a steady online income with as little as $29,000, and these are only the most basic internet operations jobs.
.
.
Alternate the connection—————————————>>> WORK FROM HOME
I get paid between $145 and $395 an hour online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining it I easily made $23,000 with no online skills. Just try it on the companion page.
.
.
Apply Now Here———————->>> CLICK HERE
Loading…