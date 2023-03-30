in Music News

Lauren Daigle’s “Thank God I Do” Claims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart After TODAY Show Performance

Plus, her crossover hit “You Say” is in the Top 5.

Thank God I Do video screenshot | Centricity/WMG

Over the past several years, a clear reality has emerged: “when people hear Lauren Daigle’s music in a mainstream setting, they buy it.” Her music routinely soars up the iTunes sales chart in the wake of television performances or soundtrack features.

The phenomenon continues Thursday, as Daigle’s “Thank God I Do” holds the #1 position on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart in the wake of a Thursday morning TODAY Show performance.

“Thank God I Do” is one of two Lauren Daigle songs in the present Top 5. “You Say,” the other, sits in the #5 position. The crossover smash received a boost thanks to its inclusion in a 69-cent Christian & Gospel Hits promotion; buzz over the TODAY Show appearance is surely providing auxiliary support as well.

Earlier this week, Daigle made headlines for replacing a planned Nashville concert with a prayer vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at Nashville’s The Covenant School.

Written by Brian Cantor

