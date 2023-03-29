Matt Damon, Cecily Strong, Rema Scheduled For April 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To support their respective projects “AIR” and “Schmigadoon” season two, Matt Damon and Cecily Strong will appear on an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
NBC confirms Damon and Strong as the two interview guests for its April 5 “Tonight Show” episode. That night’s broadcast will close with a performance by Rema.
Who else can you expect to visit Studio 6B for an upcoming “Fallon” episode? Complete listings follow:
Wednesday, March 29: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Jay Pharoah and musical guest Coco Jones. Show #1825
Thursday, March 30: Guests include Edward Norton, Ego Nwodim and musical guest Parker McCollum.Show #1826
Friday, March 31: Guests include Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Vargas and musical guest Maisie Peters. Show #1827
Monday, April 3: Guests include Michelle Williams, John Stamos, Mo Willems and musical guest CHVRCHES. Show #1828
Tuesday, April 4: Guests include Keegan-Michael Key, Sir Richard Branson and musical guest Blondshell. Show #1829
Wednesday, April 5: Guests include Matt Damon, Cecily Strong and musical guest Rema. Show #1830
