Matt Damon, Cecily Strong, Rema Scheduled For April 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Meet the guests for next Wednesdays’ “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0509 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Matt Damon plays "Box of Lies" with host Jimmy Fallon on July 27, 2016 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

To support their respective projects “AIR” and “Schmigadoon” season two, Matt Damon and Cecily Strong will appear on an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms Damon and Strong as the two interview guests for its April 5 “Tonight Show” episode. That night’s broadcast will close with a performance by Rema.

Who else can you expect to visit Studio 6B for an upcoming “Fallon” episode? Complete listings follow:

Wednesday, March 29: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Jay Pharoah and musical guest Coco Jones. Show #1825

Thursday, March 30: Guests include Edward Norton, Ego Nwodim and musical guest Parker McCollum.Show #1826

Friday, March 31: Guests include Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Vargas and musical guest Maisie Peters. Show #1827

Monday, April 3: Guests include Michelle Williams, John Stamos, Mo Willems and musical guest CHVRCHES. Show #1828

Tuesday, April 4: Guests include Keegan-Michael Key, Sir Richard Branson and musical guest Blondshell. Show #1829

Wednesday, April 5: Guests include Matt Damon, Cecily Strong and musical guest Rema. Show #1830

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

