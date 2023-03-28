in TV News

Alison Roman Appears For Cooking Segment On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Roman’s baking book “Sweet Enough” arrived this week.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Alison Roman during Tuesday’s March 28 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

To celebrate the release of her new dessert cookbook “Sweet Enough,” Alison Roman visits “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Roman appears for a cooking segment on Tuesday’s edition of America’s most-watched late-night show.

The episode also features a chat with music powerhouse Mary J. Blige.

Filmed earlier in the day, Tuesday’s “Colbert” will hit the CBS airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. To support the broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping.

That “first look” at Tuesday’s episode follows.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Alison Roman during Tuesday’s March 28 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Mary J. Blige during Tuesday’s March 28 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Alison Roman during Tuesday’s March 28 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Alison Roman during Tuesday’s March 28 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Mary J. Blige during Tuesday’s March 28 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Mary J. Blige during Tuesday’s March 28 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Alison Roman during Tuesday’s March 28 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Alison Roman during Tuesday’s March 28 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Mary J. Blige during Tuesday’s March 28 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Alison romancbsmary j. bligestephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song