Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Mirroring its achievement hot adult contemporary radio, Ed Sheeran’s new single “Eyes Closed” ranks as pop radio’s most added song.

The eagerly anticipated new release won support from 148 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Toosii’s “Favorite Song,” a new playlist option for 35 stations, ranks as second-most added.

Miley Cyrus’ “River” takes third on the Mediabase pop add board with 27 pickups, while an add count of 24 slots Meghan Trainor’s “Mother” in fourth.

Picked up by 15 stations, JAX’s “Cinderella Snapped” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Menudo’s “Mi Amore” (13 adds, 6th-most, tie), XG’s “LEFT RIGHT” (13 adds, 6th-most, tie), Lizzy McAlpine’s “ceilings” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie), Halsey’s “Die 4 Me” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Miguel’s “Sure Thing” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie).