in Music News

Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Ed Sheeran single unsurprisingly tops the pop radio add board.

Ed Sheeran by Annie Leibovitz | Press photo courtesy of Elektra/Warner

Mirroring its achievement hot adult contemporary radio, Ed Sheeran’s new single “Eyes Closed” ranks as pop radio’s most added song.

The eagerly anticipated new release won support from 148 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Toosii’s “Favorite Song,” a new playlist option for 35 stations, ranks as second-most added.

Miley Cyrus’ “River” takes third on the Mediabase pop add board with 27 pickups, while an add count of 24 slots Meghan Trainor’s “Mother” in fourth.

Picked up by 15 stations, JAX’s “Cinderella Snapped” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Menudo’s “Mi Amore” (13 adds, 6th-most, tie), XG’s “LEFT RIGHT” (13 adds, 6th-most, tie), Lizzy McAlpine’s “ceilings” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie), Halsey’s “Die 4 Me” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Miguel’s “Sure Thing” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie).

ed sheeraneyes closedjaxmeghan trainorMiley Cyrustoosii

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Booked For April 4 Appearance On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Alison Roman Appears For Cooking Segment On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)