Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Booked For April 4 Appearance On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has booked her next appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

According to NBC, the congresswoman will chat with Seth on the April 4 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature interviews with Jason Bateman and Judd Winick.

There will be an additional guest in the form of Brann Sailor, who will be sitting in with The 8G Band for a week-long residency.

Official listings follow:

Tuesday, March 28: Guests Andy Samberg (Digman!), Chris O’Dowd (The Big Door Prize) and Jessi Klein (I’ll Show Myself Out: Essays on Midlife and Motherhood). Fred Armisen sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1410.

Wednesday, March 29: Guests Adam Scott (Party Down), Jeff Tweedy and musical guest Wilco (Performance: “Tired of Taking It Out On You”, Album: Cruel Country). Fred Armisen sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1411.

Thursday, March 30: Guests Taron Egerton (Tetris) and Maude Apatow (Little Shop of Horrors). Fred Armisen sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1412.

Friday, March 31: Guests Ike Barinholtz (History of the World: Part II), Melissa Barrera (Scream VI), Margaret Atwood (Old Babes in the Wood: Stories). Urian Hackney sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 3/7/23)

Monday, April 3: Guests Rob Lowe & John Owen Lowe (Unstable), Sofia Black-D’Elia (Single Drunk Female) and musical guest Ruston Kelly (Performance: “The Weakness”, Album: The Weakness). Brann Dailor sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1413

Tuesday, April 4: Guests Jason Bateman (Air), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Judd Winick (Hilo Book 9: Gina and the Last City on Earth). Brann Dailor sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1414