in TV News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Booked For April 4 Appearance On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“AOC” is returning to “Late Night.”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 816 -- Pictured: (l-r) U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 21, 2019 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has booked her next appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

According to NBC, the congresswoman will chat with Seth on the April 4 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature interviews with Jason Bateman and Judd Winick.

There will be an additional guest in the form of Brann Sailor, who will be sitting in with The 8G Band for a week-long residency.

Official listings follow:

Tuesday, March 28: Guests Andy Samberg (Digman!), Chris O’Dowd (The Big Door Prize) and Jessi Klein (I’ll Show Myself Out: Essays on Midlife and Motherhood). Fred Armisen sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1410.

Wednesday, March 29: Guests Adam Scott (Party Down), Jeff Tweedy and musical guest Wilco (Performance: “Tired of Taking It Out On You”, Album: Cruel Country). Fred Armisen sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1411.

Thursday, March 30: Guests Taron Egerton (Tetris) and Maude Apatow (Little Shop of Horrors). Fred Armisen sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1412.

Friday, March 31: Guests Ike Barinholtz (History of the World: Part II), Melissa Barrera (Scream VI), Margaret Atwood (Old Babes in the Wood: Stories). Urian Hackney sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 3/7/23)

Monday, April 3: Guests Rob Lowe & John Owen Lowe (Unstable), Sofia Black-D’Elia (Single Drunk Female) and musical guest Ruston Kelly (Performance: “The Weakness”, Album: The Weakness). Brann Dailor sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1413

Tuesday, April 4: Guests Jason Bateman (Air), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Judd Winick (Hilo Book 9: Gina and the Last City on Earth). Brann Dailor sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1414

alexandria ocasio-cortezaoclate nightnbcseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins Scheduled For March 30 TODAY Show; Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes Set For March 31 “Kelly Clarkson Show”