Coi Leray’s “Players” Spends 3rd Week Atop Rhythmic Radio Chart, Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

“Players” becomes a multi-format radio #1.

The hit that is Coi Leray’s “Players” keeps getting bigger. As it retains its position atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, the hit single rises to #1 on the Mediabase urban listing.

— Played ~6,319 times during the March 19-25 tracking period (-50), “Players” secures a third week at #1 on the rhythmic chart.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” stays in the #2 position, and Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” spends another week at #3. Drake & 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” rises a spot to #4, and RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” drops one level to #5.

— Up three places, “Players” earns #1 on the urban chart with ~6,697 spins (+668).

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” remains in the #2 position, and Finesse2tymes’ “Back End” drops from #1 to #3.

Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” slides one level to #4, and SZA’s “Shirt” keeps at #5.

