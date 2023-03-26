in Music News

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Earns 6th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 5th Week Atop Hot AC Listing

“Flowers” continues its spectacular radio run.

Miley Cyrus - Flowers video screenshot | Columbia

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” continues to cement itself as a colossal smash. The song spends a sixth week atop the Mediabase pop radio chart, while earning a fifth week at #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

— “Flowers” stays atop the pop chart thanks to the ~18,404 spins it received during the March 19-25 tracking period (-338).

SZA’s “Kill Bill” rises one spot to #2 on the pop chart, as Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” slides one place to #3. The Weeknd’s own “Die For You” stays at #4, and Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” ticks up one spot to #5.

— “Flowers” meanwhile received ~6,654 tracking week spins at the Hot AC format (-116).

Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds in the #2 position on the Hot AC listing, as David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” keeps at #3. Swift’s “Lavender Haze” concurrently rises three spots to #4, and Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” ascends four levels to #5.

21 savagebebe rexhabloody marydavid guettaflowersLady Gagalavender hazemetro boominMiley CyrusszaTaylor Swiftthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop and Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Coi Leray’s “Players” Spends 3rd Week Atop Rhythmic Radio Chart, Reaches #1 At Urban Radio