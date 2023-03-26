Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Earns 6th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 5th Week Atop Hot AC Listing

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” continues to cement itself as a colossal smash. The song spends a sixth week atop the Mediabase pop radio chart, while earning a fifth week at #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

— “Flowers” stays atop the pop chart thanks to the ~18,404 spins it received during the March 19-25 tracking period (-338).

SZA’s “Kill Bill” rises one spot to #2 on the pop chart, as Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” slides one place to #3. The Weeknd’s own “Die For You” stays at #4, and Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” ticks up one spot to #5.

— “Flowers” meanwhile received ~6,654 tracking week spins at the Hot AC format (-116).

Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds in the #2 position on the Hot AC listing, as David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” keeps at #3. Swift’s “Lavender Haze” concurrently rises three spots to #4, and Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” ascends four levels to #5.