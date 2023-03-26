Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” Debuts In Top 25 At Hot AC Radio, Top 30 At Pop Radio

Despite not arriving until late in the March 19-25 tracking period, Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” makes a big splash on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary and pop radio charts.

The new single, which appears on Sheeran’s forthcoming album “-“, starts in the Top 25 on this week’s Hot AC listing and Top 30 on the pop chart.

“Eyes Closed” specifically earns #23 at Hot AC, courtesy of the 927 spins it received during the official tracking period.

A pop spin count of 1,807 concurrently yields a #29 bow on that format’s Mediabase airplay chart.