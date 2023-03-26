in Music News

Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” Debuts In Top 25 At Hot AC Radio, Top 30 At Pop Radio

“Eyes Closed” makes an early splash at mainstream US radio.

Despite not arriving until late in the March 19-25 tracking period, Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” makes a big splash on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary and pop radio charts.

The new single, which appears on Sheeran’s forthcoming album “-“, starts in the Top 25 on this week’s Hot AC listing and Top 30 on the pop chart.

“Eyes Closed” specifically earns #23 at Hot AC, courtesy of the 927 spins it received during the official tracking period.

A pop spin count of 1,807 concurrently yields a #29 bow on that format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

