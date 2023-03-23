in TV News

Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo Celebrate “UnPrisoned” On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (First Look)

Washington and Lindo appeared on Wednesday’s episode.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, March 22, 2023, with guests Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

In support of their recently launched series “UnPrisoned,” Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo made a joint television appearance.

The “UnPrisoned” principals appeared on Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Washington and Lindo appeared as discussion guests on the broadcast. Wednesday’s “Corden” also featured a comedy segment with “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” star Zachary Levi.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Late Late Show” was to air at 12:35AM on the east coast — and start at the same time in the west. CBS hyped the broadcast by sharing some photos from the taping.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, March 22, 2023, with guests Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, March 22, 2023, with guests Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, March 22, 2023, with guests Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
James Corden shares a super power with Zachary Levi on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

cbsDelroy lindojames cordenkerry washingtonthe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Mikaela Shiffrin, Heidi Gardner, Caroline Polachek Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Special Look)