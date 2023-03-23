Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo Celebrate “UnPrisoned” On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (First Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, March 22, 2023, with guests Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
In support of their recently launched series “UnPrisoned,” Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo made a joint television appearance.
The “UnPrisoned” principals appeared on Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
Washington and Lindo appeared as discussion guests on the broadcast. Wednesday’s “Corden” also featured a comedy segment with “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” star Zachary Levi.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Late Late Show” was to air at 12:35AM on the east coast — and start at the same time in the west. CBS hyped the broadcast by sharing some photos from the taping.
