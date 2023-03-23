Sophie Thatcher Rocks Red Dress, Looks Stunning At “Yellowjackets” Season Premiere

Sophie Thatcher at the SHOWTIME Premiere for YELLOWJACKETS, Season 2. The red carpet and screening were held at The TCL Chinese Theatre followed by a private after-party at LAVO in Los Angeles, CA. Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/SHOWTIME.
The critically acclaimed, immensely buzzy “Yellowjackets” returns for its second season this weekend. In advance of the official launch, stars from the Showtime hit attended an official premiere (at The TCL Chinese Theatre) and after-party (at LAVO) on Wednesday.
The guest list, naturally, include Sophie Thatcher. The actress, whose turn as young Nat was one of the highlights of the show’s first season, stunned in a red dress at the premiere festivities.
“Yellowjackets” will make its Showtime streaming debut Friday, before launching on linear television on Sunday.
Showtime shared photos from the premiere with the media:
