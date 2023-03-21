in TV News

Tori Kelly Delivers Performance On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Early Look)

The Grammy-winning vocal sensation performs on Monday’s “Corden.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, March 20, 2023, with guests Melanie Lynskey, Bob Odenkirk, and Tori Kelly. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Grammy winner Tori Kelly recently commenced a new musical chapter, relocating to Epic Records and releasing the eagerly anticipated new single “missin u.”

Monday, she supports and celebrates the new era with an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The vocal sensation performs on Monday’s edition of the late-night talk show, closing an episode that also features “Lucky Hank” star Bob Odenkirk and “Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to air at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS. The Tori Kelly performance should start at around 1:25AM. First-look photos follow:

