Meghan Trainor’s “Mother” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The follow-up to Meghan Trainor’s recent hit “Made You Look” is receiving a warm welcome at pop radio.

Entitled “Mother,” the song earns this week’s most added honor.

“Mother” won support from 31 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week. The support will allow the song, which already has a Top 40 airplay ranking, to continue climbing the chart.

A new option for 24 stations, PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar” ranks as second-most added. Miley Cyrus’ “River,” which landed at 22 new stations, takes third on the Mediabase add board.

Miguel’s “Sure Thing” takes fourth place with 18 pickups. With 14 adds each, Halsey’s “Die 4 Me” and Macklemore’s “NO BAD DAYS (featuring Collett)” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” (12 adds, 7th-most, tie), Lizzy McAlpine’s “ceilings” (12 adds, 7th-most, tie), Zara Larsson’s “Can’t Tame Her” (7 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Jax’s “Cinderella Snapped” (7 adds, 9th-most, tie).