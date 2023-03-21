in TV News

Florence Pugh Appears For Chat, Guest Test On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

The immensely popular actress appears on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1818 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Florence Pugh during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 20, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Although some late night shows are in re-runs this week, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is producing originals.

Monday’s new episode featured Florence Pugh as its lead guest.

The immensely popular actress took part in an interview and a “Guest Test” on the broadcast. “Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo also joined Fallon for an interview on Monday’s “Tonight Show.”

Later, Talib Kweli and Madly took the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode began airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Photos from the taping follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1818 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Florence Pugh and host Jimmy Fallon during “Guest Test” on Monday, March 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1818 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Florence Pugh and host Jimmy Fallon during “Guest Test” on Monday, March 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1818 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Florence Pugh during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1818 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Florence Pugh during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1818 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Florence Pugh during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1818 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Gaten Matarazzo during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1818 — Pictured: Musical guest “Talib Kweli & Madlib” perform on Monday, March 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

