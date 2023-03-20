Dove Cameron Scheduled To Appear On March 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!” returns for its new season in early April. To celebrate the occasion, cast member Dove Cameron will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms Dove for the March 27 edition of its flagship late-night show.

The episode will also feature a chat with Nathan Lane. Later, Lil Uzi Vert will take the stage for a musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming “Tonight Show” listings follows:

Monday, March 20: Guests include Florence Pugh, Gaten Matarazzo and musical guest Talib Kweli & Madlib. Show #1818

Tuesday, March 21: Guests include Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Snook and comedian Preacher Lawson. Show #1819

Wednesday, March 22: Guests include Brian Cox, Mikaela Shiffrin and musical guest Caroline Polachek. Show #1820

Thursday, March 23: Guests include Kiefer Sutherland, Jimin and musical guest Fall Out Boy. Show #1821

Friday, March 24: Guests include Kieran Culkin and Method Man and musical guest Jimin. Show #1822

Monday, March 27: Guests include Nathan Lane, Dove Cameron and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert. Show #1823