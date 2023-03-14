in TV News

Bryan Cranston, Penn Badgley, Maya Hawke Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

Tuesday’s “Fallon” lineup is of the very compelling variety.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1814 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Bryan Cranston and host Jimmy Fallon during “German DJs” on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a rather compelling lineup Tuesday night.

Bryan Cranston appears as the episode’s lead interview guest. Beyond the chat, the award-winning actor joins Fallon for a “German DJs” segment.

Later, “You” star Penn Badgley hits the “Tonight Show” couch for a conversation with Fallon. The episode then welcomes Maya Hawke to close the show with a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” will begin at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the airing, the network shared photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Bryan Cranston and host Jimmy Fallon during “German DJs” on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: Musical guest Maya Hawke performs on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: Musical guest Maya Hawke performs on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Penn Badgley during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Bryan Cranston during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: Musical guest Maya Hawke performs on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: Musical guest Maya Hawke performs on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: Musical guest Maya Hawke performs on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and musical guest Maya Hawke during Goodnights & Credits on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: Musical guest Maya Hawke performs on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Penn Badgley during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Penn Badgley during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Penn Badgley during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Bryan Cranston and host Jimmy Fallon during “German DJs” on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Bryan Cranston during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

bryan cranstonjimmy fallonmaya hawkenbcpenn badgleythe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

John Mayer Performs On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)