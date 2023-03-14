Bryan Cranston, Penn Badgley, Maya Hawke Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1814 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Bryan Cranston and host Jimmy Fallon during “German DJs” on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a rather compelling lineup Tuesday night.
Bryan Cranston appears as the episode’s lead interview guest. Beyond the chat, the award-winning actor joins Fallon for a “German DJs” segment.
Later, “You” star Penn Badgley hits the “Tonight Show” couch for a conversation with Fallon. The episode then welcomes Maya Hawke to close the show with a musical performance.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” will begin at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the airing, the network shared photos from the taping:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Bryan Cranston and host Jimmy Fallon during “German DJs” on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: Musical guest Maya Hawke performs on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: Musical guest Maya Hawke performs on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Penn Badgley during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Bryan Cranston during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: Musical guest Maya Hawke performs on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: Musical guest Maya Hawke performs on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: Musical guest Maya Hawke performs on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and musical guest Maya Hawke during Goodnights & Credits on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: Musical guest Maya Hawke performs on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Penn Badgley during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Penn Badgley during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Penn Badgley during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Bryan Cranston and host Jimmy Fallon during “German DJs” on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1814 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Bryan Cranston during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
bryan cranston jimmy fallon maya hawke nbc penn badgley the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…