Madelyn Cline Appears For Interview On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 9, 2023, with guests Madelyn Cline, Milo Ventimiglia, and Tim Young. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
As “Outer Banks” celebrates a week as the top show on Netflix, star Madelyn Cline makes a noteworthy talk show appearance.
Cline, who has been one of the hit series’ big breakthrough stars, appears as an interview guest on Thursday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden.”
In addition to Cline, Corden welcomes “The Company You Keep” and “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia as a discussion guest on the broadcast.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to hit the air at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos follow:
