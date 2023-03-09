Noelle Emily Goes Viral With Breathtaking White Dress Pictures, Post Approaches 400K Instagram Likes

Over the past few years, Noelle Emily has seen her social follower count steadily grow — and with good reason. The influencer routinely looks beautiful in her posts, generating impressive engagement (and new fans) with each and every update.

A recent post, however, has been amassing downright viral levels of engagement — and accelerating her ascent into social stardom.

Shared on Instagram two weeks ago, the multi-picture gallery finds the model looking amazing in a very flattering (and, yes, very short) white dress.

The post received a strong reaction out of the gate, but it caught absolute fire over the past few days. The like count now stands at nearly 400K — more than 10x her usual (and already quite impressive) reaction level.

Interest in the post has also spurred a massive follower gain. The influencer’s count, which was shy of 200K on Wednesday, is nearing 250K as of Thursday night.

What is all the buzz about? The viral post follows, as do others that prove Noelle Emily is undoubtedly worthy of your follow.