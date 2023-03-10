Jenna Ortega Chats, TWICE Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1811 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jenna Ortega during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 9, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
As “Scream VI” opens in theaters, star Jenna Ortega makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The actress, whose debut “Tonight Show” appearance ranked as one of 2022’s most-watched segments, partakes in an interview on Thursday’s episode. Ortega’s visit also includes a game of “Box of Lies.”
Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Tonight Show” additionally features a chat with “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham and a performance by TWICE.
The episode was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT Thursday night. First-look photos follow:
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
