“Creed III” Stars Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors Appear On “Late Late Show With James Corden”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, March 6, 2023, with guests Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, and Jonathan Majors. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
On the heels of dominating the weekend US box office, principals from “Creed III” appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thomson, and Jonathan Majors — those principals — appear as discussion guests on Monday’s edition of the CBS talk show.
Filmed in advance, the episode also features a game of “Live Tinder” with Dylan Adler.
The episode was to begin airing at 12:35AM on the east coast — and the same time in the west. In conjunction with the broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping:
