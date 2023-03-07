“Creed III” Stars Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors Appear On “Late Late Show With James Corden”

On the heels of dominating the weekend US box office, principals from “Creed III” appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thomson, and Jonathan Majors — those principals — appear as discussion guests on Monday’s edition of the CBS talk show.

Filmed in advance, the episode also features a game of “Live Tinder” with Dylan Adler.

The episode was to begin airing at 12:35AM on the east coast — and the same time in the west. In conjunction with the broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping: