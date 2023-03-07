Bryan Cranston, Penn Badgley, Musical Guest Maya Hawke Confirmed For March 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Ahead of the “Your Honor” finale, Bryan Cranston will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
NBC lists Cranston as the lead interview guest for the March 14 edition of the late-night talk show.
The episode will also feature a chat with Penn Badgley, whose “You” returns this week. Later, singer-songwriter-actress Maya Hawke will take the stage for a musical performance.
A complete look at upcoming listings follows:
Tuesday, March 7: Guests include Adam Driver, Ana Gasteyer and musical guest Macklemore Ft. Morray. Show #1809
Wednesday, March 8: Guests include Kerry Washington, Jenna Lyons and musical guest St. Vincent & The Roots. Show #1810
Thursday, March 9: Guests include Jenna Ortega, Hannah Waddingham and musical guest TWICE. Show #1811
Friday, March 10: Guests include Lucy Liu, Damson Idris, Bizarrap & Shakira and musical guest Bizarrap & Shakira. Show #1812
Monday, March 13: Guests include Bob Odenkirk, Paris Hilton, Collin Morikawa and musical guest Asake. Show #1813
Tuesday, March 14: Guests include Bryan Cranston, Penn Badgley and musical guest Maya Hawke. Show #1814
