Chance The Rapper, Maude Apatow Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

As he begins his run as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” Grammy-winning artist Chance The Rapper appears on the network’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Chance appears as an interview and musical guest on the broadcast. He also takes part in a game of Peanut Butter Tic-Tac-Toe.

Along with Chance The Rapper, the episode features a visit from Maude Apatow. As Apatow’s appearance supports her run in “Little Shop of Horrors,” it fittingly includes a cameo from Audrey II.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow: