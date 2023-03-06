Chance The Rapper, Maude Apatow Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1808 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maude Apatow during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 6, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
As he begins his run as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” Grammy-winning artist Chance The Rapper appears on the network’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Chance appears as an interview and musical guest on the broadcast. He also takes part in a game of Peanut Butter Tic-Tac-Toe.
Along with Chance The Rapper, the episode features a visit from Maude Apatow. As Apatow’s appearance supports her run in “Little Shop of Horrors,” it fittingly includes a cameo from Audrey II.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:
