Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” Now Projected For 115K US Sales, 480K Total US Units

Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” is pacing for dominant opening week US sales and total consumption figures.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to sell 115K US copies by the end of the March 3-9 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it will generate a massive 480K in total first-week US consumption.

Initial projections called for a bow in the 400-450K range; the revised figure confirms that the album has been holding up better than expected.

“One Thing At A Time” will easily debut at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales and 200 Charts as 2023’s biggest launch to date.