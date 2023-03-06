in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s “Die For You” Becomes #1 Song In America

“Die For You” makes good on the projection.

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Die For You remix video | Republic

Just when the revived promotional push for The Weeknd’s “Die For You” seemed to be coming to an end, the artist teamed with Ariana Grande to release a new remix of the song.

The remix proved unsurprisingly resonant, sending the song up five places to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Billboard confirmed the news Monday, noting that “Die For You” marks the seventh career #1 for each artist.

The chart placement encompasses activity from both the original and remix. Said activity included strong streaming, sales, and radio numbers for the official chart tracking period.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” drops to #2 this week, as SZA’s “Kill Bill” falls one place to #3. PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2” drops one place to #4, and Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” stays at #5.

Karol G & Shakira’s “TQG” also makes an impact this week, arriving at #7 on the chart.

ariana grandekarol gshakirathe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Halsey’s “Die 4 Me,” XG’s “Left Right” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio