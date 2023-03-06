Billboard Hot 100: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s “Die For You” Becomes #1 Song In America

Just when the revived promotional push for The Weeknd’s “Die For You” seemed to be coming to an end, the artist teamed with Ariana Grande to release a new remix of the song.

The remix proved unsurprisingly resonant, sending the song up five places to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Billboard confirmed the news Monday, noting that “Die For You” marks the seventh career #1 for each artist.

The chart placement encompasses activity from both the original and remix. Said activity included strong streaming, sales, and radio numbers for the official chart tracking period.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” drops to #2 this week, as SZA’s “Kill Bill” falls one place to #3. PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2” drops one place to #4, and Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” stays at #5.

Karol G & Shakira’s “TQG” also makes an impact this week, arriving at #7 on the chart.